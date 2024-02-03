Top Notes From the Tampa Bay Rays ZiPS Projections for 2024

ZiPS is a system of player projections developed by FanGraph’s Dan Szymborski… ZiPS uses past performance and aging trends to develop a future projection for players. On FanGraphs, the projections are updated daily and predict each player’s numbers over the course of the remainder of the season… Obviously, no one is claiming that every ZiPS prediction will come true, but it is widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry. “sZymborski Projection System (ZiPS)” MLB.com

Throughout the darkest months of the winter, Szymborski gradually releases the ZiPS projections for all 30 teams, along with a thorough write-up for each. Way back in November, he first published the projections for the Rays, and there’s a whole lot to learn from what the projections have to say.

First and foremost, Tampa Bay’s best players from 2023 are either no longer with the organization or are projected to take a step back. The Rays don’t have a single player projected to surpass 4.0 fWAR; last year, they had four players reach that mark.

And yet…

The Rays are always hard to predict. Who could have guessed Zach Eflin would become one of the best pitchers in the American League? Who could have foreseen Yandy Díaz finishing with the third-highest OPS in the AL, just behind Shohei Ohtani and Corey Seager? And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This is the Rays we’re talking about. They’ve made the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, winning an average of 96 games per year, despite consistently running one the lowest payrolls in the game. They always seem to find a way to outperform their projections.

So here’s the million-dollar question (or in the Rays’ case, let’s say the $900,000 question): Can they do it again?