Top 10 Most Underrated MLB Players of the 2024 Season

“Underrated” is a subjective term in sports. It suggests that you aren’t properly appreciated, whether it’s because you’re early in your career, play for a struggling team or have previously been put in a box you no longer fit in.

So, it’s worth pointing out that there isn’t really a right answer to who the most underrated players in baseball are. For example, if you follow the Cleveland Guardians, you may believe that a certain player either deserves more national attention or is performing so well that it’s insulting to put them in this category. It is what it is.

With all that acknowledged, here is our best attempt to identify the 10 most underrated players of the 2024 season, each of whom has a slightly different reason for falling into that category.

10 Most Underrated Position Players of the 2024 Season

10. Michael Busch: 1B, Chicago Cubs

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the Cubs, but Busch’s emergence has been one of the few silver linings.