Five Underrated Players Who Will Suit Up for Bad Teams in 2024

The Nationals aren’t expected to perform well in 2024 as they continue rebuilding after tearing down their 2019 World Series core. And Ruiz was one of the more significant pieces they acquired, arriving in D.C. as part of a July 2021 trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In his first big league season in 2022, Ruiz was worth 1.8 fWAR for the Nats over 112 games, which wasn’t bad for a rookie showing. He managed to follow that up with a 0.0 fWAR in 2023, which would seem odd considering his offensive numbers improved across the board (nine more home runs, a higher wRC+ and a higher wOBA). However, his -14 DRS behind the plate helps put that zero fWAR into context.

Despite his struggles defensively, Ruiz is still just 25 years old with room to grow. And as we observed earlier, his offensive numbers are steadily rising. ZiPS concurs, projecting him to finish the 2024 season with career-bests in fWAR (2.1) and wRC+ (103) while also slugging 17 home runs.

It stands to reason that Ruiz’s defense will improve with more experience as well, which likely factors into his higher fWAR projection for 2024. Add it all up and you’ve got a player on the rise at a position where elite talent is difficult to come by.

Ezequiel Tovar

Nolan Jones is starting to receive some well-deserved respect as one of the new kids on the block with the woeful Colorado Rockies, but don’t sleep on his teammate Ezequiel Tovar.

Tovar, a top prospect entering the 2023 campaign, is highly regarded for his defense at shortstop as well as his bat-to-ball skills. The former was well on display at the highest level last season, as the 22-year-old finished with a 2.4 UZR and 13 DRS in the field. The latter, however? Not so much, as Tovar finished with a meager 70 wRC+, though he did club 15 home runs over the course of the season.