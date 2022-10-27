What Aaron Judge Means to the New York Yankees

Not to mention, he played stellar defense in right field. For such a big guy, he moved incredibly well in the outfield, and had an absolute cannon of an arm. His level of skill was so impressive for a player in their rookie season. Aaron Judge had become the new face of the New York Yankees, and it was only his debut campaign. Surprisingly enough, the Yankees 2017 team was the closest they would ever get to a World Series title with Judge at the helm.

Injury after injury…

2018 and 2019 were injury-riddled seasons for the budding superstar, as he only participated in 214 of a possible 324 games. Both seasons saw the Yankees head back to the playoffs, including a rematch of the 2017 ALCS in 2019 against the Houston Astros. The team’s playoff run that season was heartbreaking, watching their demise unfold from a Jose Altuve walk off home run that eliminated the team. For Judge, these years were still productive when he was on the field. The outfielder mashed a combined 54 home runs, while posting a wRC+ total of 140 each season.

The production on the field didn’t inherit a single complaint. But the injuries did. The fans knew that in order for this team to be successful, Aaron Judge needed to be on the field. He was the team’s best player and grew to become their leader over those two seasons. The thought was that if he could stay consistently healthy, the sky was the limit. Back-to-back postseason eliminations left the fanbase in shambles. This team was built for success, but never got over the hump.

A long-term extension for Judge didn’t seem like it was in the cards. When he was on the field, he was incredible. But there was a huge emphasis on “when”. The organization wasn’t confident in Judge’s ability to consistently stay on the field after 2019. We didn’t know it at the time, but that could’ve been the organization’s biggest mistake in a long time.

The COVID shortened season in 2020 was a wash for everyone. Judge still played well, posting a 140 wRC+ with nine homers in 28 games. Again, he struggled with injuries. The clock was ticking. The Yankees yet again, flamed out in the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays. They still just couldn’t get to the finish line.

Back to his roots

2021 seemed like do-or-die for Aaron Judge. There was a single season remaining of his arbitration eligibility, and he needed a big two years to earn his pay day. For the first time in a long time, Aaron Judge was healthy, and notched 148 contests under his belt in 2021. Judge posted a 149 wRC+, his highest total since 2018, and mashed 39 bombs while slugging .544 on the year.