Is Tomoyuki Sugano’s Early-Season Success Sustainable?

Sugano was also a three-time Central League MVP (2014, 2020, 2024) and two-time Eiji Sawamura Award winner (2017, 2018), the same award that various converted NPB pitchers have won, such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Kenta Maeda and Masahiro Tanaka.

Knowing that, it is quite surprising that Sugano did not attract more fanfare from MLB brass this offseason.

When he signed with Baltimore, Sugano was envisioned to be arm who could help stabilize the back end of an Orioles rotation that was top heavy. Flash forward to the end of April, and Sugano has emerged as their de facto ace to this point.

Through five starts, Sugano is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA. Compared to the dumpster fire that has been the rest of the Orioles rotation, Sugano has been their knight in shining armor.

Sugano has pitched quite successfully thus far by using some unusual methods. Specifically, he has only logged nine strikeouts across his five starts (28 IP), good enough for a 2.9 K/9. A strikeout rate that low is unprecedented, but Sugano has certainly made it work to this point.

So, can Sugano sustain this success, or will MLB hitters eventually figure him out? Let’s dig a bit deeper to find out.