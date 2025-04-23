Wednesday MLB Best Bets, April 23 MLB Picks, MLB Player Props Today

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals @ 6:45 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (3.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP in 21 Innings)

Nationals: Trevor Williams (5.95 ERA, 1.63 WHIP in 19.2 Innings)

This is the day we fade Tomoyuki Sugano. Simply put, he can’t keep getting away with this.

The 35-year-old Sugano was brought over from the NPB last season after pitching to an ERA below two over 156 innings. He was never a strikeout guy, but he did rack up 111 strikeouts. He thrived on soft contact and limiting the walks.

This is Major League Baseball. You shouldn’t be allowed to rock a 3.43 ERA with a strikeout rate below 10%. I might be more lenient if he kept the ball on the ground at an elite rate or had a Hard-Hit rate that rivaled the best pitchers in the game. He doesn’t have any of those things, and his walk rate is in the 78th percentile, not the 99th percentile.

The point is, I’m not just picking on him because he doesn’t strike anyone out. But, among pitchers with at least 20 innings this season, there are only three with a K/9 under four. Antonio Senazela, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Randy Vasquez. Vasquez has a 3.97 ERA, and Senzatela has an ERA of nearly five. It’s tough to be successful with such a low strikeout rate.

Senzatela can somewhat mask this with his elite walk rate (88th percentile) and groundball rate (86th percentile). Vasquez hedges it with an elite Hard-Hit rate against (81st percentile). The only saving grace for Sugano is that he’s in the 78th percentile in walk rate. His groundball rate and hard-hit rate are not even average; they are below average.

That’s why he has one of the most significant discrepancies between his ERA (3.43) and his xERA (6.43). He has the sixth-worst xERA among all pitchers with at least 20 innings, and his 5.30 SIERA is also one of the worst marks in the league.