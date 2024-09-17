Why Tigers vs. Royals Is This Week’s Must-Watch Series

Last season, when the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals met up for a series, it was hardly ever of much consequence. Combined, the two longtime AL Central bottom-dwellers lost 190 games.

The Royals were the worse of the two, dropping 104 contests, but the Tigers were never a threat to make it into October either, watching as the Twins won the AL Central by nine games. Minnesota was the only team in the division to finish over .500.

Last year, the AL Central was long decided by the team we reached this point of the season.

And while the same seems to be true this year, with the Cleveland Guardians five games up with 11 to play, what is happening behind them is far more exciting than anything we witnessed last year.