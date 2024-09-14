Will Tarik Skubal Run Away With the AL Cy Young Award?

For long stretches of the season, it looked like the American League Cy Young Award would be a wide-open, hotly-contested race. Breakout stars like Tanner Houck, Luis Gil, and Garrett Crochet all put up amazing numbers to start the year, and at given times, all seemed like legitimate contenders for the award.

As the season has progressed, though, only one American League pitcher has continued to perform at the same torrid pace with which many came out of the gate. That pitcher is Tarik Skubal.

In his age-27 season, Skubal has had a breakout that has boosted his personal stardom and put the Detroit Tigers into playoff contention. As of September 13, the Tigers are 3.5 games out of the Wild Card picture with 15 games left to play.

This season has been the culmination of Skubal’s consistent year-over-year improvements, a trend that he has maintained throughout his entire career. He has dropped his ERA by over half a run each year up until this season.