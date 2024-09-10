The Tigers’ Young Core Is Keeping Them in the Race

Harris has also cut bait with experienced veterans like Gio Urshela to keep these kids on the field. So clearly the organization and staff have the confidence in them but the kids keep proving they can do it.

Since Aug. 3, the Tigers are 21-12 with many different notable moments coming from each of the young kids that have come up.

The Results

To start this streak, the Tigers walked off the Royals in 11 innings after a clutch double from Justyn Henry-Malloy in the 10th to tie the game, a triple by Parker Meadows and an ensuing walk off single from Wenceel Perez.

10 days later, the Tigers put a rout on the Mariners with a score of 15-1 off the back of a returning Kerry Carpenter multi-home run performance. They went on to sweep the Mariners with two heroic performances again. One from Carpenter with his third home run in two days and a game-tying one to set up the Tigers to walk it off in 10. The other big swing came from that bat of Javier Baez that put them ahead in the 8th and had them bring out the brooms.

Then you had the Little League Classic against the Yankees, where the Tigers were down one with their last out up to the plate in the ninth and Jung drove in Colt Keith to tie the game. After a Yankee run in the 10th and a Zach McKinstry single in the bottom half, Meadows knocked McKinstry in to walk it off, yet again and successfully take two of three from the Bronx Bombers.

After a sweep of the White Sox in the Southside and a pair of series wins against the Angels and Red Sox at home, the Tigers stared down the Padres in San Diego this week. After a tough offensive showing in the first game and a failed comeback loss in the second, game three looked bleak after being blanked for 8 innings by Martin Perez and the Padres bullpen.