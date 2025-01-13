The Hall of Fame Case for Andruw Jones

In 2024, Jones had accumulated 69.6% of known votes before the results of the election were announced, lowering his overall tally.

He will likely find himself north of 70% on January 21 at 6:00 p.m. EST, when the results are revealed. Finishing in the high 60s or low 70s would put him in a solid position to reach 75% in the 2026 election, a year with several candidates likely leaving the ballot and a lack of strong first-year candidates.

It’s no wonder why voters might have opened their eyes to Jones’ Hall of Fame case. Throughout his twenties, he was one of the most talented and accomplished players of all time.

It’s also understandable why some writers continue to stand on the other side of the fence. In his thirties, he became plagued by injury and was soon a replacement-level player. He wasn’t able to use the years after his peak to compile his way to some of the Hall of Fame milestones. Jones fell short of benchmarks like 500 career home runs and 2,000 career hits.

Ultimately, Hall of Fame voters have had to answer one question when it pertains to Jones: Did he do enough in his twenties to justify electing a career that lacked longevity? And don’t let that question fool you – he did a lot in his twenties.

Andruw Jones: A Hall of Fame Peak

Andruw Jones began his MLB career as a 19-year-old ready to make an impact for the Braves in the middle of a championship window.