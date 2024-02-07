Russell Martin Headlines 2024 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame Class

On Tuesday morning, the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced the 2024 class, a group of six individuals that will forever be enshrined at the St. Marys, Ontario establishment for their accomplishments towards promoting baseball excellence in Canada.

Leading the group is 14-year veteran and East York, Ontario product Russell Martin, who spent four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and was part of the organization’s playoff runs in 2015 and 2016.

Martin authored a 101 OPS+ for his career while earning a .248/.349/.397 slash line with 255 doubles, 191 home runs, and 771 RBIs while splitting time with the Blue Jays, Dodgers, Yankees, and Pirates.

A four-time All-Star, Martin won a Silver Slugger in 2007 and earned a Gold Glove for his work behind the plate, where he posted a .993 fielding percentage, 120 bDRS, and a 30% caught stealing rate through 1579 games.