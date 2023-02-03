Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023

Barfield later made his MLB debut in 1981, playing in 25 games and collecting his first home run and four stolen bases. Through nine years with the Jays, Barfield appeared in 1032 games and authored a .265/.334/.483 slash line with 179 home runs, 527 RBI, and a .817 OPS. In 1986, the righty batter was named to the All-Star squad and also won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award, leading the major leagues in home runs (40). He would add another Gold Glove Award in the following campaign.

After today, it’s complete now we are ALL in now!!! I get to put on the HOF jacket! I’m so honored, I’m in tears now!! pic.twitter.com/mPvk7BijEs — Jesse Barfield (@JesseBarfield29) February 1, 2023

Defensively, Barfield spent the majority of his time in right field, forming a trio with Lloyd Moseby and George Bell (who are also in the CBHOF) for a good part of the 1980s. Blessed with an outstanding arm, he amassed 162 assists to the tune of a .980 fielding percentage through 12 seasons. In 1989, the Jays traded Barfield to the Yankees in exchange for Al Leiter.

Following his playing days, Barfield also spent the 2007 and 2008 seasons as the color commentator for Jays games with the CBC. Overall, Barfield sits on numerous franchise leaderboards for the Blue Jays, ranking fourth in bWAR (29.5), seventh in home runs (179), and ninth in RBI and total bases (1672).

Denis Boucher – Canadian Pitcher and Pitching Coach

A product of Montreal, Quebec, left-hander Denis Boucher began his pro baseball career with the Blue Jays in 1988 down in Myrtle Beach. He would later make his MLB debut in 1991, starting seven games and posting a 4.58 ERA through 35.1 innings. Boucher would finish the year in Cleveland and would last one more season there before making the move to the Montreal Expos for the 1993 and 1994 campaigns.

Boucher has an extensive history with Baseball Canada, serving as the pitching coach since 2003, participating in multiple summer Olympics, the 2011 and 2015 Pan Am games, and all four World Baseball Classic tournaments, with the fifth one coming up later next month.

Rich Harden – Canadian Starting Pitcher

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Rich Harden was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 38th round of the 1999 MLB Draft but did not sign, deciding to attend Central Arizona College where he improved his draft stock. He would later be selected by the Oakland Athletics a year later in the 17th round.