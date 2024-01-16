The Hall of Fame Case for Carlos Beltrán

At the end of the day, you can make the argument that Beltrán is one of the 15 best offensive center fielders of all time. That alone may not be enough to get him in, but he has more on his resume.

Switch-Hitting

One thing that may get lost in the shuffle of the Hall of Fame talk is the fact that Carlos Beltrán was a switch-hitter. Of the 270 players currently in the Hall of Fame, only 25 were switch-hitters. Of those 25, only 15 were position players (the other 10 were primarily pitchers). In other words, only a little over five percent of the players in the Hall of Fame are switch-hitting position players.

It feels as if the fact that Beltrán is one of the greatest switch-hitters in the history of baseball gets swept under the rug. He ranks sixth among all switch-hitters in hits, second in doubles, fourth in home runs, third in RBIs, and eighth in slugging (min. 1,500 PA).

One of the more remarkable things about Beltrán as a switch hitter was his consistency. His splits from either side of the plate are almost a mirror image of one another. His slash line from the left side when facing righties was .279/.354/.482, while his slash line from the right side when facing lefties was .280/.342/.500. This gave him an OPS of .835 and .843, respectively.

So often with switch-hitting players, you see a large discrepancy between their numbers on their strong side and their weak side. Recently, the names Ozzie Albies and Cedric Mullins come to mind. Albies is regularly ridiculed because he is so much better as a right-handed hitter than a lefty. Conversely, in the early years of his career, Mullins struggled to bat right-handed so much that he gave it up and only hits left-handed now.

Beltrán’s case to be one of the ten, maybe even five best switch-hitters ever is incredibly strong and important in his overall Hall of Fame case.