Three Free Agents That Can Plug Holes in the Padres’ Roster

Adding to that sentiment, Dennis Lin of The Athletic states that the team seems ready to head into the season with Dylan Cease and Michael King atop the rotation. Both starters were rumored trade candidates this winter.

The Padres definitely tended to some needs with their recent moves. Still, they could stand to plug some more roster holes before the season begins to better keep pace with teams like their rival Dodgers. These three free agents would go a long way toward getting that job done.

Three More Players the Padres Could Add to Their Roster

J.D. Martinez – Designated Hitter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: J.D. Martinez #28 of the New York Mets celebrates his walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on June 13, 2024, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The New York Mets defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If the Padres are still looking to plug some final holes on the roster, designated hitter would be a great place to start. The DH spot is all about providing offense, and San Diego doesn’t currently have a whole lot of that projected to come from the position.

RosterResource currently projects Tirso Ornelas, an outfield prospect who has yet to make his MLB debut, to be the team’s primary DH. His projected stats are decent – ZiPS has him at 13 homers, 61 RBIs, and a 93 wRC+ in 125 games – but you’re usually looking for a bat that’s more than “decent” out of a position like DH.

That’s where free agent J.D. Martinez could come in. Though he is coming off his age-36 season, the MLB vet continued to prove that he can be a productive piece of an offense in 2024. He put up 24 doubles, 16 homers, and 69 RBIs on a 108 wRC+ in 120 games.

That at least represents an upgrade over Ornelas, who is also no sure thing to hit his projections in his first crack at the show.