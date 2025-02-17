Three Free Agents That Can Plug Holes in the Padres’ Roster
The Padres addressed some needs over the last two weeks but could stand to fill a couple more roster holes before the season begins.
Until recently, the San Diego Padres had been one of the more quiet teams during the 2024-25 offseason. Their lack of activity, plus rumors of having top pitchers on the trading block and wanting to conserve payroll, had many believing that additional roster moves might not ever come.
And then they finally did. Earlier this month, the Padres added to their position player depth when they signed first baseman/outfielder Connor Joe and outfielder Jason Heyward to a pair of one-year contracts.
Then it was time to address the starting rotation. First announced was a four-year deal for Nick Pivetta, an eight-year MLB vet who just finished a five-year stint with the Red Sox. Second was a deal with Kyle Hart, another former Red Sox pitcher who just finished an excellent year in the KBO.
It sure seems now that instead of possibly limiting moves and shedding payroll, the Padres are full steam ahead on improving their roster and competing for the division.
Adding to that sentiment, Dennis Lin of The Athletic states that the team seems ready to head into the season with Dylan Cease and Michael King atop the rotation. Both starters were rumored trade candidates this winter.
The Padres definitely tended to some needs with their recent moves. Still, they could stand to plug some more roster holes before the season begins to better keep pace with teams like their rival Dodgers. These three free agents would go a long way toward getting that job done.
Three More Players the Padres Could Add to Their Roster
J.D. Martinez – Designated Hitter
If the Padres are still looking to plug some final holes on the roster, designated hitter would be a great place to start. The DH spot is all about providing offense, and San Diego doesn’t currently have a whole lot of that projected to come from the position.
RosterResource currently projects Tirso Ornelas, an outfield prospect who has yet to make his MLB debut, to be the team’s primary DH. His projected stats are decent – ZiPS has him at 13 homers, 61 RBIs, and a 93 wRC+ in 125 games – but you’re usually looking for a bat that’s more than “decent” out of a position like DH.
That’s where free agent J.D. Martinez could come in. Though he is coming off his age-36 season, the MLB vet continued to prove that he can be a productive piece of an offense in 2024. He put up 24 doubles, 16 homers, and 69 RBIs on a 108 wRC+ in 120 games.
That at least represents an upgrade over Ornelas, who is also no sure thing to hit his projections in his first crack at the show.
Due to his age, Martinez will likely command less than his one-year, $12 million contract from last year. Just how much less could determine whether the Padres can fit him into their plans for 2025.
Jose Iglesias – Utility Infielder
For the last few years, the Padres were able to rely upon the services of Ha-Seong Kim to fill in at multiple positions on the infield when needed. When he was lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in free agency this offseason, that defensive flexibility went along with him.
San Diego does head into the season with two utility men on the bench who can fill in on the infield: Tyler Wade and Eguy Rosario. Both have posted average defensive metrics at best for their careers, though, so neither is anywhere near the defensive level of Kim.
Instead, the Padres could look to further strengthen their defensive depth in the infield and add more of a veteran presence by looking to free agent Jose Iglesias.
Primarily a shortstop for his career, the 35-year-old filled in at second and third more often last year with the Mets. He finished 2024 with a combined four DRS and two OAA across three positions.
Iglesias also happens to be coming off one of the better offensive seasons of his career. In 85 games, he hit .337 with a .381 OBP and a 137 wRC+, which is the second highest season mark he’s ever posted. Those numbers would certainly play in any lineup off the bench.
Kyle Finnegan – Right-Handed Reliever
While Cease and King have been floated in cost cutting-related trade rumors this offseason, another member of the pitching staff has often joined them, closer Robert Suarez. In fact, he might be the most likely arm to be moved before the season begins.
If he does get traded, it would weaken a Padres bullpen that already has some holes. While the back end of the unit is projected to be pretty solid, there is a pretty big dropoff in talent after that, a sentiment with which the team’s ZiPS projections agree.
To help form a contingency plan for both current and potential problems, San Diego could target free agent reliever Kyle Finnegan.
Though by no means a dominant reliever (career 3.56 ERA and 1.319 WHIP), he was nonetheless solid in his five years in the Nationals bullpen and trustworthy enough to become their closer, racking up 66 saves over the last two seasons.
The Padres have some internal options on the roster to serve as closer in the event that Suarez gets traded, but none with the experience in the role that Finnegan has. And whether as the closer or not, Finnegan would still be an upgrade over multiple current members of the team’s bullpen.
The longer he remains unsigned, the more affordable he will be as well.