The Top 10 Remaining Free Agent Relievers

5. Adam Ottavino, RHP

G IP SV K-BB% ERA xERA fWAR 60 56.0 1 19.2% 4.34 3.19 0.5 2024 stats via FanGraphs

Adam Ottavino might be entering his age-39 season, but he’s not exactly fragile. The veteran has not spent any time on the IL since 2018, and he’s qualified for relief stat leaderboards in each of the past eight seasons. Indeed, dating back to 2017, only one pitcher – Andrew Chafin – has thrown more games.

While Ottavino’s 4.34 ERA last season was mediocre, his 3.19 xERA ranked in the 84th percentile. His 3.27 SIERA was similarly impressive. He is also only two years removed from a dominant 2022 campaign, in which he posted a 2.06 ERA and 1.1 fWAR in 66 games.

While his sinker velocity has declined in recent years, Ottavino compensates with elite extension. It also helps when he uses his excellent sweeper as his primary pitch. His deep arsenal and continual willingness to adjust give me faith that Ottavino can remain effective in his late thirties.

4. Danny Coulombe, LHP

G IP SV K-BB% ERA xERA fWAR 33 29.2 1 25.2% 2.12 2.91 0.5 2024 stats via FanGraphs

Danny Coulombe stands out on this list as one of the rare upside picks. Most of the pitchers featured in this article are proven, durable veterans. Coulombe, on the other hand, has never thrown more than 52 innings in a season, and he has only topped the 40-inning threshold thrice.

Yet, the 35-year-old southpaw has been electric when he’s taken the mound the last three years. In 93.1 innings from 2022-24, he has a 2.41 ERA and 2.96 FIP. He threw more than half of those innings in 2023, and he finished that season with more fWAR than any other unsigned reliever.

We’re talking about a pitcher who comes with serious injury risk, and his limited track record is a real concern as well. Yet, if Coulombe stays healthy in 2025, he has the potential to be the most dominant arm featured in this article.