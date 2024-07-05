Milwaukee Brewers Notebook: Pitching changes, Rhys Hoskins struggles

“We’re getting there. One step forward,” Murphy said about his pitching situation and where it’s heading. “It really is interesting. There’s no way to predict this. Think of spring training and the guys that were on board.”

If you stretch that list out to Opening Day, it wouldn’t include Tobias Myers, who made the start on Thursday against the Rockies (more about that in a moment), as well as Civale and Keuchel. Yes, the rotation has shifted and could well keep transforming, depending on health and any additional moves that may be needed as the trade deadline approaches.

Milwaukee, leading the National League Central, has already used an MLB-high 16 different pitchers to start a game in 2024. When Civale takes the mound on Friday, the 2024 Brewers will tie a franchise record (with the 1969 Seattle Pilots) for most starters used in a season. Considering it is early July, the Brewers could make history in that department this season.

Myers continues to impress

Making his 12th start of the season (13th appearance), the 25-year-old right-hander continued his impressive run to open his big league career on Thursday night, recording his sixth outing of at least six innings, all coming over his last seven starts dating back to June 7.

Since the calendar turned to June (including the four runs he allowed over 6.0 innings against the Rockies), Myers holds a 2.17 ERA, the sixth-lowest among all Major League starters during that span.

Perhaps even more impressive about his start on Thursday was how he shifted his pitch mix after figuring out early in the outing that his cutter wasn’t working at altitude. Heading into Thursday, Myers used his four-seam fastball and cutter the most of any pitches. However, his slider was his most-thrown pitch against the Rockies, hurled 39 times with a combined 14 whiffs and called strikes.