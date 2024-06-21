Fantasy Baseball Two-Start Pitcher Streaming Options: June 24-30
Matt Waldron and Taj Bradley highlight this list of the top available streamers in fantasy baseball who will make two starts next week.
Streaming starting pitchers is a common strategy that often leads to success in fantasy baseball. For those unfamiliar with the concept, the idea is simply to pick up a “lesser” pitcher for an inviting matchup or two that is soon to come.
The strategy certainly comes with risk, as there is usually a good reason, or several, that a particular hurler is rostered at a lower rate in most leagues. Still, the gamble can pay off nicely if a fantasy manager gets it right and their waiver add delivers.
The goal of this weekly article is to help fantasy managers pinpoint some two-start streamers with favorable matchups for the following week of the 2024 MLB season. These suggestions should be able to help out in a variety of season-long formats, but they can be especially useful to gain an edge in weekly head-to-head leagues.
*** Each SP below was rostered in fewer than 70% of Yahoo leagues at time of writing.
Next Week’s Best Two-Start SP Streamers
Matt Waldron (SD) – vs. WSH, at BOS – 53%
Somehow, Waldron is still only rostered in slightly above half of leagues (Yahoo) in spite of the fact that he has been a top-five SP over the last 30 days. The knuckleballer has allowed no more than two runs in any of his last eight starts, cruising to a 1.82 ERA in the process. In that same span, he has posted an excellent 0.89 WHIP alongside a 47-to-12 K/BB ratio across 49.1 innings.
Manager Mike Shildt has trusted Waldron to work deeper into games lately, leading to five straight outings of at least six innings dating back to May 28.
In a difficult matchup at Philadelphia on Wednesday, Waldron stayed in rhythm, impressively limiting the Phillies to just one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over seven frames.
Taj Bradley (TB) – vs. SEA, vs. WSH – 51%
Bradley was featured in this week’s Waiver Wire Adds article before his start in Minnesota on Wednesday.
The Twins, who had won six straight going into the matchup, were stifled by Bradley, as the hard-throwing righty allowed just two runs on seven hits and two walks across six frames. His strikeout total (3) was a bit disappointing, but he still sports a fantastic 28.8 K% through eight starts this season.
The Mariners lineup is the only one in the league averaging more than 10 strikeouts per game this season, so Bradley should feast in his first start. The Nationals do not tend to swing and miss nearly as much (7.81 strikeouts per game), but their batting order lacks depth and pop, currently sitting 23rd in runs per game (4.00).
Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) – at STL, vs. PIT – 11%
An option for deeper formats, Schwellenbach is beginning to make good on the promising potential that made him a prized prospect in the Braves system.
After a decent effort in his MLB debut on May 29 against the Nationals, the rookie right-hander was knocked around for six runs in 4.2 innings at Boston to begin the month of June. However, he has found a groove in two starts since then.
Schwellenbach took on the Orioles in Baltimore back on June 12, holding their potent offense to just two runs over six innings. Then, he picked up his first big league win with six strong innings against the Tigers this past Monday. Schwellenbach struck out seven in that outing while surrendering only one run on three hits.
It remains to be seen how the Braves will set their rotation for next week. Schwellenbach should start the first or second game of a seven-game week for the club, and the matchups are quite inviting.
Other Fantasy Streaming Options to Consider
- Michael Lorenzen (TEX) – at MIL, at BAL – 30%
- Bailey Falter (PIT) – at CIN, at ATL – 12%
- Andrew Heaney (TEX) – at MIL, at BAL – 11%
- Kyle Hendricks (CHC) – at SF, at MIL – 3%
All stats updated prior to first pitch on June 20.