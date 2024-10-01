The Braves’ Hopes For a Deep Playoff Run Have Taken a Hit

You’re certainly not alone if you need some additional time to recover after the wild Atlanta Braves-New York Mets doubleheader on Monday. The two NL East heavyweights put on one of the best shows of the season in its final days and resulted in each of them landing a spot in this year’s playoffs.

The first game had all the makings of an all-time classic. Each team traded blows and there were many times where it seemed like one of them was going to run away with it. Instead, the contest went down to the wire, ultimately being won by the Mets on a Francisco Lindor home run in the ninth inning.

In the second game, the Braves, carried by Grant Holmes, took care of business. Sorry, Grant who? Initially, the plan was for Triple Crown and eventual Cy Young winner Chris Sale to take the mound for the second matchup. Instead, he was scratched at the last second due to back spasms.

He missed out on the most important start of his season but his teammates filled in admirably. Holmes went four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out seven Mets. The 10-year minor league veteran pitched the game of his life and singlehandedly saved Atlanta’s season.