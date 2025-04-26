Spencer Schwellenbach Has No Ceiling for the Braves

There’s been plenty to worry about early in the 2025 season for the Atlanta Braves. As of the morning of April 25, the Braves are 10-14, dead last in the National League East standings, 7.5 games back.

One of the few bright spots of the year thus far has been the continued emergence of Spencer Schwellenbach.

Following a breakout second half of his rookie year, where he posted a 2.73 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 86 strikeouts to just 13 walks, Schwellenbach has picked up right where he left off. Through five starts this season, he’s posted a 2.56 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts against just 5 walks.

Simply put, Schwellenbach has brought much-needed stability to a rotation that has only received one start from Spencer Strider and is currently watching Chris Sale pitch to a 6.17 ERA.