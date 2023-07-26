The Baltimore Orioles Are the New York Mets Dream Trade Partner

If you have been paying attention to the Mets this season, one thing is pretty clear about how they are doing business: they are shamelessly looking to spend as much money as possible to create a winning team in Queens.

First, it was spending nearly $500 million on contracts this offseason, looking to revamp a team that won 101 games last year. Then, when this high-priced team started to falter, the Mets went into transaction mode with their pocketbook as a guide.

They ate all of the money on Eduardo Escobar’s contract in a trade with the Angels, increasing the prospect return they received for a player who did not have much value after being relegated to the bench. Then the Mets made a trade to acquire a reliever, taking on $4 million in dead salary on Chris Flexen, who they immediately DFA’d themselves, in exchange for Trevor Gott.

In making these trades, the Mets showed their hands on how they would like to do business. Cohen said as much in his midseason press conference, when he called payroll a sunk cost anyway that he was not looking to recoup. Instead, the Mets want to reinvest, taking moderate trade assets and shining them up by selling them to teams on low-money contracts.