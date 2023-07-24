New York Mets Trade Deadline Guide

Now less than a week away from the trade deadline and it is time for the New York Mets to concede. This is not a team to continue to go all-in on.

In the offseason, Steve Cohen handed out countless high-priced contracts to build off last year’s 101-win season, combining the talents of two future first ballot Hall of Famers atop his rotation at $43.3 million each. Unfortunately for Cohen, all that money seems to be a loss, as the Mets cannot get out of their own way this year.

The Mets are sitting seven games under .500 and 7.5 games out of the Wild Card race. They could win each of their final six games before the deadline and still will be a losing team, one game under .500.

There had been some thought that the Mets might buy at the deadline, using the blueprint of their last trade as a way to do so without costing prospect capital. In their last trade with the Mariners, the Mets ate $4 million in salary on recently DFA’d pitcher Chris Flexen, in exchange for the services of Trevor Gott.