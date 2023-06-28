Five Biggest Takeaways From Steve Cohen’s Midseason Presser

It is not often that we see a team owner speak to the media in the middle of the season, but Steve Cohen is not your typical MLB owner. The man who has a tax threshold named after him brazenly blew past it this offseason, putting together the most expensive payroll in MLB history.

Through the first half of the 2023 season, the high-priced roster has been an abject failure. The Mets are 36-43, closer to last place in the National League than to the final Wild Card spot. This is about as bad of a place as the Mets could be, especially considering all of the circumstances.

That is why Cohen met with the media prior to the game Wednesday night, to take stock in where things stand with his team during this dissapointing season. Here are my five biggest takeaways from the presser and what it means for the Mets moving forward.

1. No One is Getting Fired Midseason

A lot of the talk around the New York Mets lately has been surrounding their management and if GM Billy Eppler or manager Buck Showalter could be held responsible for this disaster of a season.