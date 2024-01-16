The AL Rookie of the Year Race Should Be Awesome This Year

When is the last time we entered a season with four top-10 prospects in baseball all set to begin their rookie season within one league with each having a clear path to regular playing time?

If anyone has an answer to that, I’d love to hear how that race shaked out. Regardless of when it happened in the past, the American League Rookie of the Year race is set to be a phenominal one in 2024 due to the depth of superstar talents in the running.

On the other side of the league, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the clear favorite in the National League for an award that some would argue he shouldn’t even be eligible for given that he has dominated Nippon Professional Baseball (the second-best baseball league in the world) in Japan for years.

The American League features a class as talented as ever with a handful of candidates that could be the favorite for the award in a different year. As we begin to envision the 2024 season, it’s worth looking at what makes each candidate for the award special and how they could be the one to take home the hardware.