Top 10 Third Base Prospects for 2024
Headlined by a top three prospect in all of baseball, third base dominance at the MLB level is going absolutely nowhere.
In the last decade, third base has become one of the deepest and most talented positions in all of baseball. Players with future Hall of Fame cases like Nolan Arenado and Manny Machado complement perennial All-Stars in Austin Riley, José Ramírez and Rafael Devers. Soon, high-level big league regulars like Alex Bregman and Matt Chapman will be joined by some of the best prospects in all of baseball, and some players in their early-to-mid 20s have already risen to prominence, like Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Tampa Bay’s Isaac Paredes.
There are even more on the way, headlined by Tampa’s Junior Caminero, who debuted at the end of the 2023 season and appeared in both Wild Card games for the Rays. It’s entirely safe to say that the talent at third base won’t dissipate for a very long time.
1. Junior Caminero – Rays – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: 2019 (CLE) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|70/80
|50/60
|50/50
|40/50
|65
Acquired from Cleveland for pitcher Tobias Myers as the Rays fought a roster crunch ahead of the 40-man deadline, the Rays identified Caminero before he had even recorded an at-bat outside of the complex. Caminero has matured quickly, looking like one of the better power-hitting prospects in baseball.
Offense
Caminero uses a big leg kick and barrel tip in his load, but his athleticism in the box and elite bat speed help him be on time despite the louder moves. A physical build for a 20-year-old, Caminero is already putting up elite exit velocities with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 111 MPH and max exit velocity of 114 MPH. His 90th percentile exit velocity would rank in the top five among qualified MLB hitters.
His whippy bat speed and decent feel for the barrel help Caminero keep the whiff in check, and with better swing decisions he could be an average or better hitter. There’s a chance that Caminero’s pre-swing moves will be more difficult to time up against more advanced pitching, but he has already toned down his barrel tip and load as he has racked up more at-bats at the upper levels.
There’s no doubting the top-of-the-scale raw power he possesses in the exit velocity department, but he will need to drive the ball in the air more consistently to tap into more game power. 1 of 5 batted balls that qualify as a fly ball for Caminero leave the yard (20% HR/FB rate), which is a sustainably strong figure given how hard he hits the ball; if he cuts his 50% ground ball rate, he easily has 30+ homer upside.
Defense/Speed
Though Caminero is not the most rangy, he has a big arm and decent hands that help him get by at the hot corner. He struggles at times with his throwing accuracy, but he can also make throws deep in the hole or across his body that others can’t. With more reps and perhaps cleaning up his throwing motion a bit, Caminero has a chance to develop into an average defender at third. An average runner, he is not much of a base stealer, but far from a negative on the base paths.
Outlook
It’s easy to see the power hitting third base profile for Caminero, and his decent chance of avoiding a move to first helps. While free-swinging, power hitting teenagers are extremely risky by nature, Caminero’s surprisingly decent contact rates and ability to perform at a high level as a 19/20-year-old in Double-A quells much of that concern.
2023 was Caminero’s first full season above the rookie level and his chase rates have dropped as he has compiled more at-bats. There’s a chance for elite power and enough feel to hit to get into it consistently.
2. Coby Mayo – Orioles – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (103), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/70
|50/60
|45/45
|40/50
|60
A popular breakout candidate, Mayo did not quite have the year many had hoped he would in 2022, but he still put up above average numbers despite aggressive assignments and earned rave reviews during the Orioles’ spring.
Offense
Boasting a huge frame and long levers, yet with a surprisingly controlled swing, Mayo impressed with his feel to hit the second he entered pro ball. Despite his 6-foot-5 frame, Mayo manages his length well, posting solid contact rates.
As a 20-year-old adjusting to the upper levels in 2022, Mayo struggled to recognize more advanced spin, causing his strikeout rate to jump from 21.5% in High-A to 34.5% in Double-A. He also battled some nagging injuries. However, his advanced swing, above average contact rates and impressive athleticism for his size hedges any major whiff concern long-term.
Mayo worked with the Orioles on some minor swing tweaks heading into the 2023 season to help him tap into more power, and the results have been evident. His 90th percentile exit velocity jumped to 108 MPH with a max exit velocity of 113 MPH. Pair the phenomenal exit velocities with a consistent ability to drive the ball in the air and it’s easy to envision plus game power for Mayo.
He absolutely pulverizes fastballs, mashing to an OPS over 1.000 and has improved his OPS by more than 200 points against breaking balls this season. Mayo has also cut his chase rate to around 23%, helping him walk at a well above average clip.
It’s easy to understand why the O’s were willing to go well over slot for the teenager, his simple hitting mechanics follow suit with what the organization looks for, but he also has big power potential with his huge frame and athleticism.
Defense/Speed
Mayo moves well for his size and has a plus arm at third base. He has worked hard at his defense, improving his footwork and actions. Once viewed as a candidate to move off of the position, Mayo looks like he can be an average defender there. Though he is not much of a base stealer, Mayo is at least an average runner.
Outlook
A quick learner who is lauded for his makeup and work ethic, it is really impressive for Mayo to reach Triple-A within two seasons as a power hitting prep bat. While there will naturally be some whiff with a player of his profile, Mayo manages the swing and miss really well for a 6-foot-5 masher and walks plenty.
There’s big-time power to dream on with Mayo along with the approach and bat-to-ball skills that should allow him to get on base at a strong clip.
3. Colt Keith – Tigers – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 5th Round (132), 2020 (DET) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/65
|50/60
|40/40
|30/40
|60
Viewed as an advanced prep bat when he was drafted in 2020, Keith has since added around 30 pounds of muscle and is already seeing it translate into much more game power. Though his defensive home is in question, Keith’s hit/power combination gives him a solid offensive floor with plenty to be excited about.
Offense
Keith starts with a slightly open and upright stance before sinking into his back leg with a gathering toe tap. He already uses his explosive lower half really well and has an extremely quick bat which still seems to live in the zone forever.
Boasting easy plus power, Keith has already posted exit velocities above 110 MPH on a handful of occasions with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105.5 MPH. He effectively translates the high-end exit velocities into game power, consistently driving the ball in the air with carry to all fields.
As he has continued to add strength, Keith has not lost his barrel adjustability and overall feel to hit that turned the heads of scouts as a much more wiry high schooler. Already posting solid splits against lefties with a patient approach that helps him walk at a high clip, Keith has the chance to be an everyday middle of the order bat by blending above average hit with plus power.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a third baseman, Keith has played most of his games at third base with a decent chunk at second as well. He projects as a below average fielder at either spot, lacking lateral quickness along with shaky actions and sub par footwork. He has the tendency to pat his glove multiple times when he fields the ball, but has a plus arm to help him out.
A hard worker with impressive makeup, the Tigers are holding out hope that Keith can continue to develop at the hot corner, but it seems unlikely that he will be anything but a fringy defender. Keith’s run times are a bit below average.
Outlook
Essentially all of Keith’s value comes from his bat, but he boasts an exciting offensive profile and seems to get better with the stick every time you check in. Reaching Triple-A as a 21-year-old prep power bat is impressive in itself, but is even more remarkable considering the fact that he had a delayed start to his pro career as a 2020 draftee and had his 2022 season cut to 48 games due to injury.
Keith has a chance to be kind of hitter with a rare blend of contact and power, along with the patience at the plate to get on base at a high clip. Put simply, he’s one of the best hitters in the Minor Leagues.
4. Curtis Mead – Rays – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K – 2018 (PHI) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|55/60
|40/50
|40/40
|40/50
|55
A bat-first infielder with a great feel to hit and strong EVs, Mead missed a large chunk of the 2023 season due to injury, but made up for lost time by putting up big numbers in Durham immediately upon his return.
Offense
Formerly starting from an extremely upright setup, Mead is still relatively tall in his stance but is more bent at the knees. Mead has always featured a smooth swing with a lower half that works extremely well.
The result is a barrel path that lives in the zone for a long time and allows him to drive balls to all fields with relative ease. Mead has already flashed plus exit velocities, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH and max exit velocity of 111 MPH.
A doubles machine due to his all-fields approach and swing that is geared for hard line drives, Mead smacked 94 doubles through his first 275 pro games across every level. Mead’s body control and bat-to-ball skills combined with his strong EVs should result in a high batting average and plenty of extra base hits even if the game power is closer to average.
A patient hitter who consistently makes good swing decisions, Mead’s ability to get on base should also help keep him strong in the OPS department. He has punched out less than 16% of the time in his Minor League career.
Defense/Speed
While not especially flashy or athletic, Mead’s hands and instincts should make him a passable defender at either third or second base. Mead’s average arm is just enough from the hot corner and of course plays fine at second base.
Mead has improved his footwork at both third base and second base, providing belief that he can fight off a move to first and be somewhat of a versatile infielder for the Rays, even if the defense isn’t particularly great.
Outlook
Mead’s advanced approach and swing give him a chance at becoming a plus hitter at the highest level with 15-20 homers, plenty of doubles and a knack for getting on base.
Though he has the offensive skill-set of an above average regular, the right-handed hitter has dismantled lefties as a pro and has a strong floor as a platoon bat who can move all over the infield. Mead has provided plenty of reason to believe he can be more than that.
5. Brady House – Nationals – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (11), 2021 (WAS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|60/65
|45/60
|50/50
|50/60
|55
Injuries plagued House’s first full pro season, but he returned healthy in 2023 and mashed his way from Low-A to Double-A in his age-19 season.
Offense
A simple set up and pre-swing moves, House features a minimal hand load from his starting position along with a low, hovering leg kick that he starts early. He consistently is in position to see the ball early, perhaps resulting in a bit more aggressiveness at the plate (36% chase), but it has also helped him make more consistent contact across multiple levels.
For a hitter with plus raw power, House’s swing is a bit flat, resulting in more ground balls than desired and suppressed game power. He puts on shows in batting practice with the ability to demolish upper deck tanks, but in games, House appears to be more contact-oriented at this stage.
He still hits the ball hard consistently, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 MPH. If House can create a bit more leverage in his swing and improve his selectiveness at the plate, he could develop into an offensive force.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a shortstop, the big-bodied House as since moved over to the hot corner where he has solid range and a big arm to give him well above average defensive potential. As he gains reps, he could develop into a plus defender at the position.
Though not a clog on the base paths, House is an average runner who won’t try to steal very often.
Outlook
In what is his first full healthy season, House quickly reminded everybody why the Nationals selected him 11th overall in 2021. He has the raw power potential to hit 30 home runs with a feel to hit that continues to improve. Providing defensive value at the hot corner as well, House has All-Star potential if he can cut down on the chase and drive the ball in the air with more consistency.
6. Orelvis Martinez – Blue Jays – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.5M – 2018 (TOR) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/60
|55/60
|45/45
|35/45
|55
There have never been any doubts about Martinez’s power, but an improved approach and contact rates have him fending off the prospect fatigue.
Offense
Though still quite noisy in the box, Martinez has made some adjustments to improve his consistency contact wise and use the whole field a bit more. He starts more stacked on his back side with more of a pronounced coil in his load that has helped him stay on the baseball longer. Though he still likes to pull, Martinez previously sold out for pull side power, often stepping in the bucket and spinning off of spin or soft stuff away.
After posting an OPS under .600 against breaking balls in 2022, Martinez is up over .800 against such pitches in 2023. His improved body control has also helped him put up bigger exit velocities, seeing a two-tick jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity at 106 MPH.
With two strikes, Martinez spreads out and eliminates his stride, relying on a coil for his load and letting his natural bat speed do the work. He boasts a zone contact rate of 88% with two strikes, showcasing just how well his hands work when his body does not take him out of his swing.
On top of his swing improvements, Martinez has cut his chase rate by around 5% in 2023, walking at the highest clip of his professional career. Changeups have specifically been an an Achilles’ heel for Martinez, but with drastic improvements against breaking balls and his overall approach, there’s a ton to be excited about with the direction of the Blue Jays prospect.
Defense/Speed
A fringy defender no matter where you stick him on the left side of the infield, Martinez best profiles at third base. His plus arm is a big help, but his actions are shaky. He has the tools to develop into an average defender at third base if he can clean up his footwork and glove work some. Martinez is an average runner at best.
Outlook
Martinez launched 30 home runs in 118 games at the Double-A level in 2022, but his frustrating approach and whiff concerns weighed down his prospect stock. One of the top talents in the 2018 IFA class, it feels like he has been around forever, but with 2020’s COVID cancelled season, Martinez’s age-21 season in 2023 was just his third full season.
Tangible adjustments in the box have improved contact rates, drastically improved walk rates and created a more appealing spray chart, as Martinez is starting to provide some optimism that he can hit enough to reach his 30 home run potential.
7. Tyler Black – Brewers – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/50
|40/50
|55/55
|30/35
|55
A bat-first prospect, the Brewers have tried to find a defensive home for the former first rounder to little avail, but his impressive ability at the plate continues to carry him.
Offense
Black utilizes a big leg kick to get into his lower half, but similar to Zach Neto, it is something that he has done for so long that it does not disrupt his timing. He walked nearly twice as much as he struck out in his collegiate career at Wright State, and struck out just 15.5% of the time in High-A during his first full pro season in 2022.
After missing time with an injury last season, Black returned looking stronger, and the results could be seen in the batted ball data. Black has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 4 MPH while upping his home run total of four in 2022 (64 games) to 18 in 2023 (123 games).
With the added power has come a bit more whiff for Black, but the feel for the barrel that scouts fell in love with ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft is still there. Running a chase rate of just 18%, he is also an extremely patient hitter who will draw plenty of walks.
While the Brewers Double-A affiliate in Biloxi is a hitter-friendly park, the big jump in exit velocity is encouraging for Black’s power outlook, and he has also slashed his ground ball rate by 11% in 2023. Black’s power flashes above average to his pull side and he leverages his hitter’s counts well to pick his spots to try to do damage.
Defense/Speed
A sneaky plus runner, Black has really blossomed as a base stealer, becoming a consistent threat to run. After stealing 13 bases in 64 High-A games in 2022, Black stole 47 bases in 84 Double-A games during the 2023 season.
That athleticism has not quite translated into the field, where Black is still trying to find his defensive home. He mostly played second base in his first pro season before getting some run in center field, where he unfortunately fractured his scapula laying out for a fly ball.
The Brewers now have Black playing third base. His actions have improved some since he was drafted, but his arm is fringy at best. Though it helps that he has some familiarity with multiple spots, Black will likely grade out as a below average defender wherever the Brewers stick him and could wind up spending some time at first base.
Outlook
Black’s jump in power paired with a good feel for the barrel and great approach give him a strong offensive profile. His ability on the base paths helps provides some value beyond the bat, but the lack of defensive home is somewhat limiting. With his plus speed, it is worth wondering if he could get by in left, even with a weaker arm.
The solid blend of above average hit and improved power should make Black a big league bat with enough offensive upside to be an above average regular despite his defensive shortcomings.
8. Cam Collier – Reds – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (18), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|35/55
|40/40
|45/55
|55
Collier fell into the laps of the Reds at pick No. 16 the 2022 Draft and they were happy to sign the the talented teenager to a well-overslot $5 million bonus. The son of former big leaguer Lou Collier, Cam is a natural in the batter’s box with potential for a rare blend of hit and power.
Offense
Collier has always been ahead of his years as a baseball player. So much so that the 17-year-old decided to get his GED and play Junior College Baseball at Chipola College which has produced players like Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Patrick Corbin, Adam Duvall and others.
The youngest player in his conference, Collier raked to a .956 OPS against pitchers who were multiple years older than him. Collier has an elite feel to hit with pitch recognition skills that you just don’t see often from player’s of his age and experience.
A sweet left-handed swing, Collier uses the whole field really well, while already flashing plus power to his pull side. At times, Collier tends get on his front foot a bit too early, leading to some rollovers and weaker contact (55% GB rate). His hands and ability to manipulate the barrel allow him to get to pitches even when he loses his lower half, but when he stays in his back side, the power is exciting.
He has been more aggressive than expected in his first full season, running a chase rate of 32%, though there’s little reason to be concerned about his approach longterm. Collier is still extremely early in his development, but there’s plus power and above average hit to dream on.
Defense/Speed
An average runner at best, Collier still moves his feet well at third base and is pretty mobile. He has a plus arm with plenty of carry on his throws, which should help him project as an above-average defender at the position.
Outlook
The youngest player selected in the 2022 draft, Collier’s advanced offensive skill-set should help him keep his pace as one of the youngest players at each of his stops. All teenage prospects are risky, but Collier’s bloodlines, polish at the plate and elite makeup should have the Reds feeling good about the power-hitting corner infielder he can be.
9. Bryan Ramos – White Sox – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $300K, 2019 (CWS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/60
|50/55
|45/45
|50/55
|55
After a solid 2021 in Low-A, Ramos kicked his offensive production into another gear in High-A last season before earning a promotion to Double-A as a 20-year-old. He got a late start in 2023 due to injury but put up strong numbers to make up for lost time.
Offense
Ramos features a slow, early, load that gets him coiled before uncorking a quick, snappy swing that generates plenty of bat speed. His quick bat and explosive lower half help him produce above average exit velocities with room for a some more. Ramos boasts a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH and max of 112 MPH.
Like many young hitters, Ramos can drift with onto his front foot, restricting his ability to get his “A” swing off as much as he should. When he does, there are flashes of plus power to all fields and impressive bat speed.
There’s potential for an average hit tool and plus game power that he can consistently get into thanks to his ability to drive the ball in the air. His improved approach and ability to draw free passes is an encouraging development as well.
Defense/Speed
Easily lost in the shuffle of the offensive uptick for Ramos was his vastly improved defense. His footwork and hands have both looked much better last season, and his instincts are good. An above average arm that produces throws with good carry, Ramos is able to make deep throws on backhands down the line and is comfortable ranging to his left and throwing from different arm slots.
Ramos has seen some action at second base as well, where he looks more than capable and comfortable. A fringe-average runner, Ramos will not be much of a factor on the base paths but is not a liability.
Outlook
A groin injury that delayed his return until May 30th, but Ramos made up the slow start by launching 10 homers in his first 45 Double-A games of the season. At 21 years old, Ramos has quickly looked like one of the best hitters in the Southern League. He has the impact ability to produce plus game power and is trending in the right direction with his approach.
Ramos has the ability to provide above average production at the hot corner along with solid defense. There’s 30 home run power to dream on if it all clicks.
10. Sebastian Walcott – Rangers – (Complex)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.2M – 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/50
|60/70
|45/60
|55/55
|35/50
|55
A 17-year-old capable of producing exit velocities as high as 112 MPH, looks at Walcott have been limited but he is already drumming up a ton of hype at the complex.
Offense
Walcott starts upright with his hands rested on his shoulder with a big leg kick and a quiet hand load. He generates plus bat speed and exciting power with long levers that he already controls relatively well. Already flashing plus power with even more to his pull side, Walcott has has the potential to produce special impact.
Like many young, powerful hitters Walcott has the tendency to yank off of the ball, selling out for pull side power. When he gets a hanger or a fastball middle-in, it’s majestic, but it causes more rollovers and struggles with breaking balls away.
Standing at 6-foot-4 as a 17-year-old, Walcott is still learning to control his body throughout his swing, but as he matures at the plate, he could develop into an average hitter.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Walcott is a candidate to slow down a bit as he thickens and his actions/footwork at shortstop are a bit shaky. His plus arm would play well at third base where he could develop into a decent defender.
Outlook
One of the highest variance prospects on the top 100 list, Walcott forced his way onto the list with batted ball data that you just don’t see from 17-year-olds with even more projection in the tank. While his strikeout rate is elevated at the Complex, Walcott’s contact rate within the zone and developing approach provide optimism that he can improve in that regard.
There is elite power potential from Walcott who creates impressive leverage with his swing despite it still being somewhat of a work in progress.