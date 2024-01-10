Top 10 Third Base Prospects for 2024

9. Bryan Ramos – White Sox – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $300K, 2019 (CWS) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 55/60 50/55 45/45 50/55 55

After a solid 2021 in Low-A, Ramos kicked his offensive production into another gear in High-A last season before earning a promotion to Double-A as a 20-year-old. He got a late start in 2023 due to injury but put up strong numbers to make up for lost time.

Offense

Ramos features a slow, early, load that gets him coiled before uncorking a quick, snappy swing that generates plenty of bat speed. His quick bat and explosive lower half help him produce above average exit velocities with room for a some more. Ramos boasts a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH and max of 112 MPH.

Like many young hitters, Ramos can drift with onto his front foot, restricting his ability to get his “A” swing off as much as he should. When he does, there are flashes of plus power to all fields and impressive bat speed.

There’s potential for an average hit tool and plus game power that he can consistently get into thanks to his ability to drive the ball in the air. His improved approach and ability to draw free passes is an encouraging development as well.

Defense/Speed

Easily lost in the shuffle of the offensive uptick for Ramos was his vastly improved defense. His footwork and hands have both looked much better last season, and his instincts are good. An above average arm that produces throws with good carry, Ramos is able to make deep throws on backhands down the line and is comfortable ranging to his left and throwing from different arm slots.

Ramos has seen some action at second base as well, where he looks more than capable and comfortable. A fringe-average runner, Ramos will not be much of a factor on the base paths but is not a liability.

Outlook

A groin injury that delayed his return until May 30th, but Ramos made up the slow start by launching 10 homers in his first 45 Double-A games of the season. At 21 years old, Ramos has quickly looked like one of the best hitters in the Southern League. He has the impact ability to produce plus game power and is trending in the right direction with his approach.

Ramos has the ability to provide above average production at the hot corner along with solid defense. There’s 30 home run power to dream on if it all clicks.

10. Sebastian Walcott – Rangers – (Complex)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.2M – 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2028

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/50 60/70 45/60 55/55 35/50 55

A 17-year-old capable of producing exit velocities as high as 112 MPH, looks at Walcott have been limited but he is already drumming up a ton of hype at the complex.

Offense

Walcott starts upright with his hands rested on his shoulder with a big leg kick and a quiet hand load. He generates plus bat speed and exciting power with long levers that he already controls relatively well. Already flashing plus power with even more to his pull side, Walcott has has the potential to produce special impact.

Like many young, powerful hitters Walcott has the tendency to yank off of the ball, selling out for pull side power. When he gets a hanger or a fastball middle-in, it’s majestic, but it causes more rollovers and struggles with breaking balls away.

Standing at 6-foot-4 as a 17-year-old, Walcott is still learning to control his body throughout his swing, but as he matures at the plate, he could develop into an average hitter.

Defense/Speed

An above average runner, Walcott is a candidate to slow down a bit as he thickens and his actions/footwork at shortstop are a bit shaky. His plus arm would play well at third base where he could develop into a decent defender.

Outlook

One of the highest variance prospects on the top 100 list, Walcott forced his way onto the list with batted ball data that you just don’t see from 17-year-olds with even more projection in the tank. While his strikeout rate is elevated at the Complex, Walcott’s contact rate within the zone and developing approach provide optimism that he can improve in that regard.

There is elite power potential from Walcott who creates impressive leverage with his swing despite it still being somewhat of a work in progress.