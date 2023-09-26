Gunnar Henderson Has the AL Rookie of the Year Locked Up

Now in September we can all say that he has done much more than that. The sports books have pulled the odds for AL Rookie of the Year which would indicate that they believe the race has been decided.

Since June 1st, Gunnar Henderson has not only been the best rookie in the American League but one of the best players in all of baseball. Since that date, he is hitting .281/.327/.541 with a 135 wRC+. You can tack on 22 home runs, and 67 RBIs to that as well.

It’s Gunnar season!!!



This likely AL ROY has 26 now on the year🔥 pic.twitter.com/m9l1p99hco — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 15, 2023

On top of the offensive numbers, he has played good defense at shortstop as well. He is tied for seventh in defensive runs saved at short stop (at least 500 innings) with Willy Adames.

Every player ahead of him has played at least 880 innings logged at short stop compared to Hendersons 560 innings.

One trait that has allowed Henderson to accumulate so many defensive runs saved is his howitzer of an arm. Among infielders he has the fifth fastest average velocity at 90.4 MPH. There are times Henderson doesn’t always make the cleanest plays on defense, but his arm often makes up for it.

Gunnar Henderson (@Orioles) with the glove AND the arm 😲 pic.twitter.com/xRDq4rIkP9 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 2, 2023

This season, Gunnar Henderson has proved that he is one of the best players in baseball. He ranks 25th in fWAR among qualified hitters with 4.5. His 124 wRC+ puts him in a tie for 33rd in baseball. Henderson has also hit 27 home runs which leads all rookies and puts him in a tie for 28th overall.