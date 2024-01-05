Who is the Odd Man Out in the Texas Rangers Outfield?

Evan Carter took the league by storm down the stretch and was one of the playoff heroes for the Rangers at just 21 years old. Meanwhile, superstar Adolis Garcia had one of the greatest playoff power surges of all time in the ALCS against Houston. Meanwhile, Leody Taveres is coming off a career-year at the plate, while being an excellent defender in center field.

It may seem like those three would make up a clear-cut starting outfield, but 2023 fourth overall pick and consensus top-10 prospect in baseball Wyatt Langford took the minor leagues by storm last season and is waiting in the wings.

Furthermore, utilityman Ezequiel Duran is capable of playing a solid corner outfield and prospect Dustin Harris has proved essentially all he needs to in the lower levels.

This is obviously a great problem for any team to have, but it remains to be seen how this outfield will shake out come April.

At the onset of the winter, it seemed like the Rangers were likely to bring in an option to fill their designated hitter role whether it be Garver or a new acquisition. However, they could opt to just roll with a platoon of outfielders and/or young hitters at that spot.

However, Carter has yet to prove he can hit left-handers at the MLB level, Taveres cooled off a lot in the second half last year, and Langford has yet to debut. This could lead to a fascinating platoon style rotation in Texas, which incorporates each of these players in a regular role without them having to be fully everyday starters.