AL’s Rookie of the Year Race Lacks the Intrigue of NL’s

After arguably being the league’s unluckiest hitter, the hits started to fall for Wells. Through the early-season struggles, all of the batter ball data kept showing us that his fate was inevitably going to turn around, and boy have they. Since the end of May, Wells has led all MLB catchers (min. 200 PA) in fWAR at 2.6, 142 wRC+, and a .373 OBP. Not only has he been able to round into form, but he’s doing so after being tasked with following up AL MVP-favorite Barry Bon… I mean Aaron Judge. Wells took his opportunity of everyday ABs when Jose Trevino went down with his injury and ran with it. In my opinion, I think he should win the award at the end of the year.

The Best of the Rest

After those three, it truly is anyone’s guess as to how this race is going to end. Mason Miller made a strong case at the beginning of the season locking down the back-end of the Athletics bullpen with his consistent 100+ MPH fastball. After being placed on the injured list due to a self-sustained injury, it seems like he has fallen out of the race due to an “out of sight, out of mind” thought process.

The Red Sox duo of outfielder Wilyer Abreu and shortstop/outfielder Ceddane Rafaela have also performed well enough, in spurts, to have been on the list to win the award as well. However, the argument can be made that Abreu has done far more to be in consideration than Rafaela has.

There was a lull in the middle of the season where Abreu’s production at the plate was keeping the Red Sox lineup afloat during their offensive struggles and has been a key cog to them remaining in the race to this point.

The last player worth highlighting is Tigers second baseman Colt Keith. Keith entered this season after signing his pre-debut extension with the Tigers and there is no way to sugar coat how bad the start was. After hitting only .154 in March and April, Keith bounced back in the month of May hitting a crisp .342.

June may not have been as kind to him, but a strong July where he hit .322 with a .404 on-base percentage, and seven home runs has propelled him back into the race. Not to mention taking Rookie of the Month honors as well.