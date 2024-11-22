Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson is a free agent this offseason for the fifth year in a row. And while he’s getting dangerously close to his mid-thirties, he has never hit the open market in a better position.

The 2024 season was kind to the lefty slugger. Pederson set new career highs in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, wRC+, and xwOBA. He fully embraced his niche as a platoon DH, and the results couldn’t have been better. His only job was to obliterate right-handed pitching, and that’s exactly what he did.

According to weighted Runs Above Average (per FanGraphs), only 10 batters were more productive than Pederson against right-handed pitching in 2024. All 10 of them earned MVP votes this fall.

It also helps Pederson’s case that he wasn’t eligible for a qualifying offer this offseason, having already received one from the Giants two years back. He is arguably the best pure hitter on the market not to be tied to the QO (depending on how much faith you have in Jurickson Profar or Tyler O’Neill to repeat their 2024 performances).