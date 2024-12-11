Texas Rangers Bring Back Nathan Eovaldi on Three-year, $75 Million Deal

The Texas Rangers are making sure they keep one of the key figures from their World Series championship team from one year ago. In their first big move of the offseason, the Rangers are reportedly re-signing Nathan Eovaldi on a three-year, $75 million deal.

Eovaldi is coming off two solid seasons with the Rangers, for which he has pitched to a 3.72 ERA across 54 starts and 314 2/3 innings pitched. Eovaldi was an All-Star for the Rangers in 2023, but ended up being limited to 24 starts.

He got healthy when it mattered most, pitching to a 2.95 ERA in 36 2/3 innings across six starts. He went 5-0, as the Rangers won nearly all of his playoff starts.

This past season, Eovaldi made 29 starts and pitched to a 3.80 ERA across 170 2/3 innings pitched. While Eovaldi was not seen as one of the absolute top pitchers on the market, he was one of the better arms in the second tier of free agent starters, which also includes Sean Manaea, Jack Flaherty and Nick Pivetta.