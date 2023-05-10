Free Agent Starters Have Not Provided Good Production in 2023

Every offseason teams scour the free agent market looking for pitching, particularly starters, who they can use to fill out their rotation ahead of the next marathon of a 162-game season.

Adding pitching via free agency is always a gamble, but is generally one of the best ways to build out the depth needed to carry teams through a long season. Yet as we look back at this year’s free agent class, there are very few pitchers who are giving their new teams the impact we all expected.

Look at the top of the class with guys like Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander and all you find is arms who have struggled to stay on the mound due to injuries. That only continues throughout the remainder of this year’s class, as most pitchers who have changed teams have either been hurt, or have wildly underperformed expectations.

Missing Aces: Top Arms on the Shelf

We already alluded to those top tier starters, but their absence so far this season bares repeating. The New York Yankees thought they had finally found a complimentary ace to go along with Gerrit Cole when they signed Carlos Rodon, but he is yet to have thrown a pitch in pinstripes.