Marcus Semien’s Rebound Should Help Boost the Rangers

Over the past 13 years since Marcus Semien first debuted in the big leagues, he’s gone from simply a power-hitting middle infielder to a prolific slugger at the second base position. He still has one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history as a second baseman that came back in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

That year turned out to be his only one north of the border, but he made it count. Semien, 30 at the time, hit a record 45 home runs for a second baseman, while driving in 102, posting an .873 OPS and finishing third in the AL MVP voting.

He turned that into a long-term contract with the Texas Rangers. The Rangers inked him to a seven-year, $175 million contract that will keep him in town until the conclusion of the 2028 campaign. To start off his new mega-deal, Semien picked up right where he left off in Toronto. He posted an fWAR of 4.4 in 2022, 6.3 in 2023, and then 4.2 last year.

Unfortunately, the wheels fell off a bit to open the current campaign. Semien was one of baseball’s least productive players, but he’s gradually turned things around. The only thing is, he may be finding his footing too late.