Can a Red-Hot Corey Seager Get the Rangers Back in the Race?

After a disappointing 2024 season that followed a World Series title the year before, the Texas Rangers were hoping for a bounceback here in 2025. And at first, it looked like they were going to get one.

The Rangers started the season off strong, winning their first three series of the year and earning sweeps of the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels before the month of April was over. By April 25, they were still leading the AL West by a game.

Seven losses in the following eight games would drop the Rangers below .500 and right down to fourth place. They would try to crawl their way back up with a six-game winning streak in mid-May, but follow that with an equal losing streak shortly thereafter.

Since then, it’s mostly been a lesson in mediocrity. Texas would have a few wins here and then a few losses there. But coming out of All-Star break, the Rangers are 50-49 and third place in the division, six-and-a-half games back of the Houston Astros.