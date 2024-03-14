This scenario played out last season with Tanner Bibee of the Cleveland Guardians. He started out the season in Triple-A Columbus and was called up after three starts. Bibee then proceeded to go out and get second in the AL ROY race and thus he was granted a full year of service time despite not quite meeting the 172 day requirement.

Can Langford be Top 3 in MVP Race?

With a player the caliber of Langford there is yet another part of the PPI that could come into play as well. If a player that meets all of the eligibility requirements, but doesn’t win the ROY award, there are still two more seasons in which an additional draft pick could be had.

If a player ends up in the top three in the Cy Young or MVP voting before they become arbitration eligible (rookie year and then the two that follow) a draft pick between the first and second round will be given to their team. There is a real possibility that Langford could finish in the top three in the MVP race over the next few seasons.

If that sounds silly to you, then keep in mind that many MLB experts have Gunnar Henderson as one of their favorites to win the AL MVP award just one year removed from his ROY winning campaign.

There is a limit on picks that a team can earn. No team can acquire more than one pick per year, and a player themselves can only obtain one draft pick for their team. For example, Henderson (2023 AL ROY) and Corbin Carroll (2023 NL ROY) both earned draft picks for their teams and will not be able to do so again, even if they finish in the top three in MVP voting over the next two seasons.

A Top Hitter with an Open Position

After letting Mitch Garver, who signed with the Seattle Mariners, walk during the offseason, there is an opening at the DH position for the Rangers. There are several internal options including Justin Foscue, Jared Walsh, and Ezequiel Duran but some of these players are going to be needed to fill in for the currently injured infielders (Nathaniel Lowe, Corey Seager, and Josh Jung).