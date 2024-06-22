Which Texas Team Has the Best Chance To Make the Playoffs?

Injuries have wreaked havoc on the Astros pitching this season. There is so little depth remaining in the organization that any help will have to come in the form of a trade. If Houston can get within striking distance before the July 30 trade deadline, don’t be shocked to see a couple more hurlers head down to H-Town.

Why the Rangers Will Make the Playoffs: Pitching

The Rangers, on the other hand, have several top pitchers who should re-join the club at different points in time over the next few months. Max Scherzer is set to make his season debut with the Rangers this coming Saturday at home against the Royals. That should be a big boost to the club.

Max Scherzer will start on Saturday for his 2024 season debut, per @JimBowdenGM pic.twitter.com/YlgzGWIir0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 18, 2024

In addition to Scherzer, the Rangers are expecting to get back relief pitcher Josh Sborz, along with starters Cody Bradford, Tyler Mahle, and Jacob deGrom. Any and all of those additions will help bolster the rotation, the bullpen, or both, as some of the current starters slide into the ‘pen.

And don’t forget about Jack Leiter. While he struggled in his three big league starts earlier this year, he has been dominating for Triple-A Round Rock. Leiter could easily end up in the bullpen in Arlington down the stretch if the situation warrants it.

A Struggling Rangers Offense Needs Josh Jung

While all of that extra pitching will help the Rangers, it has been their offensive struggles that have plagued them in 2024. Through the team’s first 74 games this season, the pitching staff has allowed 4.45 runs per game compared to 4.42 in 2023. That’s a wash. But offensively, the team is only averaging 4.23 runs per game compared to 5.44 last season.

Josh Jung isn’t the best position player on the Rangers, but the team just flat-out plays better when he is in the lineup. He not only extends the batting order, but despite his young age, he is a vocal leader on the field.