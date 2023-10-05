Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers Advance to the ALDS

Twins Shut Down the Jays

Everyone knew coming into the postseason that the Twins’ path to success was riding their best starters and utilizing their powerful hitters. They did just that as Pablo López and Sonny Gray led the way to their sweep for the Twins. I

In the first game of the series, López worked 5.2 innings of 1-run ball, and the Twins bullpen absolutely locked it down by allowing just two base runners in the final 3.1 innings of the game. Meanwhile, Royce Lewis announced himself to the world by single-handedly carrying the offensive load by becoming just the third player ever to hit a home run in his two postseason plate appearances.

ROYCE FREAKING LEWIS JUST WENT DEEP IN HIS FIRST TWO AT-BATS OF THE POSTSEASON!!!



THIS GUY IS UNBELIEVABLE!!! HE JUST CAME OFF THE IL TODAY🤯🤯🤯

pic.twitter.com/nkxuhVRgcv — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 3, 2023

Royce Lewis led the way for the Twins in game one by becoming the third player in AL/NL history to hit a home run in his first two plate appearances of the postseason!



Minnesota secured a 3-1 win and will look to advance to the ALDS tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nug5e77lMN — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 3, 2023

The performance by Lewis was easily the most impressive single-game performance by any hitter in the Wild Card series and showed those who didn’t know how special of a player he could be when on the field. Injuries have derailed the start of his career, but Lewis returning from the AL and immediately carrying his team to a win was the highlight of this series.

The second game of the series was started by Sonny Gray who is likely to finish 2nd or 3rd in AL Cy Young voting this season. He did exactly what he has done all season and spearheaded the Twins’ 2-0 shutout of Toronto to send them to the ALDS. The Blue Jays threatened on multiple occasions but were never able to break through against Gray in his five frames of work before he turned it over to the bullpen.

The play of the game on the defensive side of the ball was Gray’s last moment of the game when he picked off Vlad Guerrero Jr. at 2nd base to end the inning and escape a big jam. This play felt like it secured the momentum for the rest of the game in Minnesota.

VLADDY GETS PICKED OFF😱😱



A HUGEEE mistake by Vlad to take the bat out of Bo Bichette’s hands with the tying run on second!!!!



pic.twitter.com/ZoEXkRyh5x — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 4, 2023

The Twins’ offense never fully got going, but Carlos Correa was able to execute in the 4th inning with a bases-loaded single after the Blue Jays confusingly pulled Jose Berrios at just 47 pitches after he walked the first batter of the 4th inning. This decision made by Toronto was one of the more confusing ones we have seen in many years frankly as Berrios was in full control prior to the pitching change. It will likely be talked about as the decision that ended Toronto’s playoffs.