Corey Seager’s Return is a Jolt the Rangers Didn’t Even Need

The Rangers recently got back their dynamic shortstop, and he has continued to crush the ball, picking up right where he left off back in early April. Texas has one of the league’s hottest lineups, and Corey Seager is helping elevate their offense to new heights.

The Rangers’ Elite Offense

The Rangers have scored the most runs in baseball, averaging a league-best 6.4 runs per game thus far in 2023. Their success at the plate has propelled them to a 31-18 record, giving them a three-game lead in the AL West division. They’ve scored double-digit runs in a league-best 12 games, and they have been one of the best teams at manufacturing runs in 2023.

Following Toronto’s rout of Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers now have the best run differential in baseball at +112. To provide context on how impressive that number is, Tampa Bay is the only other team over +100, and the Dodgers have the third best run differential at +56. They’ve elevated themselves to the cream of the crop in terms of run production.

Offensive Metrics Rangers’ 2023 Team Numbers MLB Rank BA .271 1st wOBA .344 2nd SLG .454 3rd OPS .794 2nd ISO .183 5th wRC+ 119 2nd Stats Courtesy of FanGraphs

Through their first 48 games, it’s impressive how steady their offensive production has been. They’ve excelled at hitting for both contact and power as they rank in the top five in baseball in numerous offensive metrics. No matter how you break it down, they have been one of the best offenses in baseball.

As previously mentioned, the Rangers have received valuable contributions from players all throughout their lineup. Of those with a minimum of 70 plate appearances on the season, the Rangers have 10 players with a wRC+ greater than 117. That plays a significant role in how consistent an offense can be, and it sheds light onto how the Rangers have been so successful this season. They’ve getting value from top to bottom in their lineup.

There are numerous players in the Rangers’ lineup who are taking leaps forward offensively, and it has been a pleasant surprise and a difference-maker for Texas. Additionally, second baseman Marcus Semien may finally be living up to his $175 million contract as he’s put together a great start to the year. He was a part of the spending-frenzy the Rangers had two offseasons ago, so it’s encouraging to see him build upon his strong second half of last season.