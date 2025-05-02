The Miami Marlins Hope They Found a Star in Agustin Ramirez

It has been quite a roller coaster for the Miami Marlins organization over the past couple of years, to say the least. From ending seasons at the bottom of the National League East to making postseason runs in two of the last five years, it still seems they have not been able to find their true identity.

As we head into year two of the Peter Bendix era of Marlins baseball. we are starting to see what many hope are positive signs of a winner being built from the bottom up through a litany of trades to revamp the organization from top to bottom.

We have seen contributions from those acquisitions from time to time, but the latest call-up has the baseball world marveled with what he has done from game one of his Major League career.

Marlins Have a Newfound Star in Agustin Ramirez?

The Marlins’ new catcher, Agustin Ramirez, has been on a tear from his first game, where he found himself right in the middle of the Marlins’ lineup. Ramirez was well known as a bat-first prospect as he made his way through the Yankees and, most recently Marlins’ farm system.