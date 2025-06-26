Who Should Be the Miami Marlins’ All-Star?
The Marlins need a representative for the All-Star Game next month. Who might receive the honor?
It has been a roller coaster of a season for first-year Manager Clayton McCullough and the 32-45 Miami Marlins.
Entering the year, remaining at the bottom of the NL East was highly likely due to the additions, or rather lack thereof, that they made in the offseason, as well as the continued jettisoning of major league talent from their roster.
Now, as we near the break, we are trying to figure out who will be representing them in Atlanta when players meet up for the All-Star Game.
For some time, it seemed as if Kyle Stowers would be a shoo-in as the Marlins representative, but after a stretch of struggles and battling an injury, he has cooled off quite a bit.
Then there was Max Meyer, who, for a decent stretch, was arguably performing like a top-10 pitcher in all of baseball. However, like Stowers, he hit a wall and just was not able to return to form. Then, he suffered a hip injury earlier this month that will require season-ending surgery.
The Marlins roster as a whole does not have many names that pop out to the “average” baseball fan outside of Sandy Alcantara, who, until recently, was struggling mightily in his return from Tommy John surgery.
Fear not, though, Marlins fans! There will be a representative!
At first, I thought the Marlins representative for the All-Star Game should be back-up catcher Liam Hicks. Since being selected by Miami in the Rule 5 draft this past winter, Hicks has been nothing but incredible. Not just by Marlins standards, but amongst players across the league. He is currently slashing .273/.258/.432 with four home runs nd a 120 wRC+. He ranks among the top five NL rookies in RBIs.
However, it would just be tough for a backup catcher on his own team to be named a reserve for the All-Star Game.
After Hicks, even though he has missed quite a bit of time working his way back from an injury, I would say that Dane Myers is the most deserving Marlins representative.
He is just a fraction of a win behind Stowers for the team lead in fWAR, despite having had just 163 plate appearances across 51 games played. Heading into games on June 25, he is hitting .311/.362/.444 with four home runs, eight stolen bases, a 124 wRC+, and five defensive runs saved in the spacious loanDepot Park outfield.
Myers has upped his average exit velocity this year to 91.9 mph and has a .362 xwOBA to go along with his 43.9% hard-hit rate. He has also cut his strikeout rate by more than 10% in more PAs this season than he had in 2024.
The only thing currently going against Myers is that the National League outfield is littered with well-deserving representatives. However, the Marlins need a representative, so one of those other more deserving outfielders might be edged out in his favor.
Myers struggled as a pitcher early in his minor league career with the Tigers. A few years after they converted him to a position player, they left him unprotected in the Rule 5 draft.
Yet, he has gone from failed pitcher and Rule 5 draftee to a staple in the Marlins lineup. While it may not be Myers who is announced as Miami’s representative at the Midsummer Classic, it is tough to argue he is not the Marlin most deserving of the honor.
Stats updated prior to games on June 25.