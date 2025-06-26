Who Should Be the Miami Marlins’ All-Star?

It has been a roller coaster of a season for first-year Manager Clayton McCullough and the 32-45 Miami Marlins.

Chopped up a series win pic.twitter.com/k3TYXqOzt1 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 22, 2025

Entering the year, remaining at the bottom of the NL East was highly likely due to the additions, or rather lack thereof, that they made in the offseason, as well as the continued jettisoning of major league talent from their roster.

Now, as we near the break, we are trying to figure out who will be representing them in Atlanta when players meet up for the All-Star Game.

The Marlins pick up their first sweep of the season over the Nationals!



The Nats have now lost 8 in a row and yesterday their manager said coaching is never the problem… pic.twitter.com/H8xzss9evs — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 15, 2025

For some time, it seemed as if Kyle Stowers would be a shoo-in as the Marlins representative, but after a stretch of struggles and battling an injury, he has cooled off quite a bit.