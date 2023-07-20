Tampa Bay Rays Trade Deadline Guide

Target-wise, there are a lot of options to choose from as the trade deadline runs closer. The White Sox have some potential starters in Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Lance Lynn, each with their own pros and cons in relation to on-field performance and contract control, which matters for a Rays squad boasting a 26th-ranked salary payroll of just over $76 million.

The Cardinals also have two pitchers in Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty to potentially look into, while the Cubs could also be a solid trade partner in regards to Marcus Stroman, who is no stranger to Tropicana Field after his tenure with the Blue Jays.

The Mets could be sellers within the next week or so as well, which might put Max Scherzer into consideration, while a potential trade for a two-way star could be in the cards as well before the deadline passes.

It should be noted that any pitcher with a larger contract next season is more unlikely to be a trade candidate given the Rays salary cap history, but the club has shown they are not afraid to pursue talent with cost (as well as extending players to long term deals as they did with Franco), which may be bucking the previous trend.

Wherever you look, there are a few different starters potentially available and it wouldn’t be surprising if the club walks away with at least one arm to help them try and lock down first in the AL East.

The Bullpen

As I mentioned earlier, the Rays bullpen has been solid for a good chunk of the season, even with the numerous bullpen games the club has had to endure given the rotation injury woes.