Chicago White Sox Trade Deadline Guide

Things have not gone as planned on the Southside of Chicago this summer. The White Sox are supposed to be in the midst of a contention window that opened in 2021 when they ran away with the division and won 93 games that year.

Instead, the team has spiraled since last year and got off to one of the worst starts in baseball this April. While they’ve recovered to an extent, the team hasn’t come together. After starting 7-20, they have played just below .500 baseball since then but haven’t been able to go on any sort of run to get back into the playoff race.

They have pulled within a handful of games of the division leader multiple times, but they always seem to fall back with a stretch of underperformance.

The Sox are currently 40-55 and 8.5 games back in a weak AL Central as I write this. The team is not in a position to completely blow up the roster, and with the amount of resources put into the core of this team, it seems like a “retool” may be the ultimate decision for an organization that has failed to deliver two years in a row.