Top Five Landing Spots for the Best Rental Ever, Shohei Ohtani

While on the surface, the Rays don’t appear like the team that would mortgage their future for a rental, there is reason for the Rays to cash their chips now. They are so good at developing that they are at a 40-man roster crunch after this season, and they have been competitive for nearly a decade.

Assuming they make it out of the gauntlet that is the American League East, and into the playoffs, the Rays will have made it five years in a row. They have tasted the World Series twice as a franchise, but have never won it. Now three years removed from their last appearance, maybe the Rays are calculated gamblers, who finally want to do whatever it takes to win it all.

If the Rays do the math on how much their championship odds would increase if they traded for Ohtani, maybe it would be convincing enough to go all-in on the best rental ever. Ohtani pays for himself with the money a small market team could make over the final two months of the season, especially if they make a deep playoff push.

While it doesn’t feel like the Rays could sustain a player like Ohtani on their payroll long-term, a shot to win it all this year might be worth it. And you never know, if they make money hand over fist, maybe they realize Ohtani is a viable investment for any team in baseball and they get in the mix more than we think this winter.

New York Yankees

Could the New York Yankees really get in the mix for Shohei Ohtani? They’d certainly like to after watching him up close and personal over the last few days.

Ohtani and Cole, Ohtani and Judge, come October we could be talking about both the best pitching and best hitting duos belonging to the same team. The Yankees want nothing more than to get over the hump and would be willing to make the win-now trade. Especially since it would allow them to make a two-month free agent pitch to him as well.