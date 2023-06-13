Is the Rays’ Bullpen… Bad?

The Tampa Bay Rays find value at the margins. It’s what they do. It’s how they’ve managed to make the playoffs in four straight seasons despite a payroll that regularly ranks among the bottom ten in baseball.

So naturally, when the Rays are winning, I just kind of presume they’re working with a bullpen made up of pre-arb youngsters, waiver-wire pickups, and minor league free agents, all of whom are pitching like Billy Wagner meets Mariano Rivera.

Indeed, the Rays have finished with a bullpen ERA in the top eight each of the last four seasons. From 2019-2022, their 22.3 bullpen WAR, per FanGraphs, ranks second only to the Dodgers.

In 2019, the Rays’ bullpen led the majors in ERA and innings pitched, while placing second in FIP and fWAR. The following year, in the pandemic-shortened season, they led the majors in saves, led the AL in bullpen wins, and came second in fWAR once again. In 2021, they ranked first in both FIP and innings pitched, helping them to a tie with the White Sox atop the fWAR leaderboards.