The Baltimore Orioles Are in the Driver’s Seat in the AL East

As the regular season is beginning its final week, the American League East division is still technically up in the air, but one team is looking like the clear favorite right now.

In what is arguably one of baseball’s toughest divisions, the AL East is now down to two teams, the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles are currently in first place, looking to clinch their first AL East title since 2014.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox have already been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Toronto Blue Jays are fighting for a postseason spot in the AL Wild Card, having to deal with three teams from the AL West in a competition that will also likely come down to the very last game as well.

The Orioles and the Rays have already secured their spot for October baseball but it’s still to be determined who will finish first. Baltimore surprised many this season given how well their young roster has done this year and they currently hold a 2.5-game advantage over Tampa.