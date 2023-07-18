Chicago Cubs Trade Deadline Guide

2023 Salary 2024 Salary 2025 Salary Notes Marcus Stroman $25,000,000 $21,000,000* UFA * Player Option Kyle Hendricks $14,000,000 $16,000,000* UFA * Club Option Cody Bellinger $12,000,000 $12,000,000* UFA * Mutual Option Yan Gomes $6,000,000 $6,000,000* UFA * Club Option Michael Fulmer $4,000,000 UFA Mark Leiter Jr. $850,000 ARB 1 ARB 2 Patrick Wisdom $763,000 ARB 1 ARB 2

Pitching Options

Chicago holds one of, if not, the best pitcher on the market in Marcus Stroman. Stroman has been one of the more consistent pitchers over the past few years having an ERA of 3.50 or lower each of the past four seasons. It’s very likely he will opt out of his contract and seek another multi-year deal this offseason, making him a rental in the eye’s of contenders.

With Dylan Cease having an extra two years of control, he’s looking like the top target and the pitcher that will bring the biggest return back, leaving Stroman as the top rental. With so few option on the market, Stroman is likely to bring back a prospect in the top 100, or close to it. A package including two top 10 organizational prospects is realistic. Several teams need a starter, especially one with the success and experience of Stroman, and the Cubs could really boost their system.

With so many teams looking for starter, Kyle Hendricks will also have a market. He’s no longer a $16 million arm, making his option for next year an easy decline. Another veteran rental who can bring back a lesser return, but probably an interesting flier prospect. His style would age well, so I would not be shocked if the acquiring team looks to convince him to sign a relatively friendly extension, which could help his value a little bit.

Lastly, the bullpen. Every deadline we see a slew of bullpen arms moved with rather underwhelming returns. Hey, at least you get something! Fulmer is a true rental and could see a classic Mychal Givens return – two flier/fringe prospects. Leiter Jr. has control, making him more attractive to contenders, but less likely to be moved. The Cubs moved Scott Effross last season, who had control years, so it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.

I think Stroman is as good as gone, and Cubs fans will reluctantly be excited about the return. It always hurts to see production leave, but it’s the right baseball move. If you can move Hendricks, they will, even if they have to eat some money.

Marcus Stroman says he’s open to returning to the Cubs in the offseason even if they trade him before the August deadline. pic.twitter.com/HzHS6FMmWR — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) July 15, 2023

Hey, maybe the Cubs can be on the right side of the Aroldis Chapman trade this time? Have your cake and eat it too.