What Does Noelvi Marte’s Suspension Mean for the Reds?

Ever since they signed free agent Jeimer Candelario this offseason, there has been talk about the glut of infielders the Cincinnati Reds had on their roster. With top prospects Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Noelvi Marte having all debuted last year, the Reds infield was set to be one of the youngest and most exciting in the game.

Now, unfortunately, the Reds have been dealt a major blow as Marte is going to be sidelined for the first half of the season for a PED violation. Still technically a prospect, Marte is ranked No. 1 in the Reds system.

The 22-year-old debuted in the middle of August and hit .316/.366/.456, with a 120 wRC+ in 35 games down the stretch. He was now set to be the Reds starting third baseman for his first full season, but those plans will be put on hold until he serves an 80-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s PED policy.

How the Reds Will Fill the Void Left By Marte?

Luckily for the Reds, they have plenty of depth to be able to absorb the loss of Marte. Their starting infield without him will still look to be one of the best in the game despite this suspension.