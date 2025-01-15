Buy or Sell on Top Five Reds Bounce Back Candidates

The Cincinnati Reds were a trendy pick to have a breakout 2024 season. A step forward in 2023, combined with a young core littered with top prospects that were competing in a weaker division looked like the perfect equation for a potential playoff berth. Until the wheels fell off.

Matt McLain was injured before the season and several key players were on the shelf before the team really established an identity. Poor performance coupled with the Noelvi Marte suspension slammed the breaks on what was supposed to be an exciting summer in Cincinnati.

Instead, we saw a repeat of what has recently become the standard – flirting with .500 baseball and coming up short.

Although a major move has not been made, the Reds do have a slightly new look headed into 2025. Veteran manager Terry Francona is now calling the shots, Brady Singer is in the rotation, and often debated Jonathan India is out, Gavin Lux in.