Three Landing Spots for Joey Votto To Continue His Career

If Joey Votto never takes another at-bat, he has an incredible legacy to be proud of. Over the course of 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Votto slashed .294/.409/.511 with 356 home runs, 2,135 hits and a .920 OPS. He made six All-Star Game appearances, won the 2010 NL MVP and finished in the top three twice more.

Even for a franchise with an illustrious history, he’s one of the greatest players they’ve ever employed.

Now, for the first time in his career, Votto is a free agent after the Reds declined his $20 million club option for 2024. He will still collect a $7 million buyout from the Reds in 2024 and has made over $240 million in his career, so he’s set financially. He’s also likely done enough to earn induction to Cooperstown one day, and it would be pretty cool for Votto to enter the Hall of Fame having spent the entirety of his career with one franchise.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 15: Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) and teammate first baseman Joey Votto (19) after India scored in the third inning during the Major League Baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies on August 15, 2021 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, the 40-year-old told Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show in October that he hopes to play “at least one more year.”