The Dodgers Now Have MLB’s Best Bullpen, and It’s Not Even Close

The duo of Scott and Yates helps fill their void in the bullpen to start the season, and when Kopech and Graterol eventually return to the bump and this bullpen is at full strength, no team in MLB will have as many premier closer options than the Dodgers will have in 2025.

An Endless List of Elite Closer Options

While Scott will get the opportunity to close out games, GM Brandon Gomes indicated that the southpaw will not be the set closer and it will be a fluid role. In other words, the Dodgers will embrace a closer-by-committee approach in 2025 as a way to capitalize on their abundance of talented options.

Not only is Scott one of the best lefty relievers in the sport, but he’s been one of the best overall closers in MLB over the past two seasons. Scott leads all qualified relievers in fWAR since the beginning of the 2023 season (4.5) while pitching to a 2.04 ERA across 150 innings.

He can attack both lefties and righties, and he’s an arm the Dodgers can use in any situation. Whether it be getting out of a tight jam in the seventh, setting up in the eighth, or closing out the game in the ninth, Scott adds such an enormous amount of versatility to this bullpen.

The list of potential closing options doesn’t end with Scott, however. The Dodgers brought back Blake Treinen this offseason, who was terrific in 2024. He pitched to a 1.93 ERA with a WHIP under 1.00 while striking out north of 30% of batters faced.

Treinen was the Dodgers’ primary setup man in the regular season last year, but he took over the closer role in October. He was very capable in that role, as he led the club in postseason saves (3) while fanning 18 hitters and allowing just three runs across his 12.1 postseason innings.