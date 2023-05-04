These Relievers Are Breaking Out in Their Thirties

Last week, I took a look at a few relief pitchers who caught my eye over the first month of the season. I had a lot of fun digging through the underlying numbers to find relievers who might have broken out after just a handful of appearances in 2023.

Relief pitchers often get overlooked during the first few months of the season, and not without reason. A month of baseball games only produces a small sample of data, especially when it comes to relievers. Many of them have only pitched 15 innings or so thus far – that’s the equivalent of two or three games for a starting pitcher. Generally, it’s a good rule not to make big judgments with such little data.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t learn anything about a reliever from his April performance. After all, you can bet that teams are already crunching the numbers and analyzing video to help guide their bullpen decisions for the rest of the season. Therefore, as long as we focus on the right numbers, we too can start to draw conclusions about which relievers are primed for breakout seasons – just be sure to take it all with a grain of salt.

Today, I’m going to focus on a couple of relievers over the age of 30 who look like brand new pitchers in 2023. I love when guys break out later in their careers, and these two veterans certainly fit the bill. Let’s dive right in.