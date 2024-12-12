Five Things the Twins Need To Do To Become Contenders Again

In eight of the last nine seasons, the American League Central has been a fight between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians for divisional supremacy. After claiming the top spot in 2023 with an 87-win season, the Twins gave it back up last year.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, though. Minnesota was within 3.5 games of Cleveland heading into the final month of the season before fading late.

A 9-18 record in the month of September not only ruined any chances of a repeat atop the division but caused them to miss the postseason altogether. They were officially eliminated by the Orioles on the third to last day of the season.

Offense wasn’t the problem as the Twins had top-10 production in terms of runs per game. Pitching, on the other hand, wasn’t as much of a strong suit. They ranked in the bottom 10 in the league in staff ERA. They also faltered when it mattered most, going 39-59 against teams over .500, the fifth-worst such record in the AL.